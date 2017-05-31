Bale ‘not 100 percent’ for Cardiff final

Gareth Bale believes he isn't fit to last 90 minutes for Real Madrid in his homecoming to Cardiff for the Champions League final against Juventus Saturday and admitted taking painkillers to play earlier this season. Bale hasn't featured since suffering the latest in a series of calf injuries that have plagued his time in Madrid, against Barcelona on April 23 .



Bale returned ahead of schedule from his ankle operation in February and scored on his comeback against Espanyol.



However, Bale is realistic about the fact that he is unlikely to oust the on-form Isco from Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup.



Even without Bale, Real Madrid won La Liga for the first time in five years last weekend with Isco's form in the final weeks of the season instrumental to their success.

