Arsene Wenger clings on to Arsenal reign

Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke he will accept the Premier League club's offer of a new two-year contract, according to reports Tuesday.



Wenger met Gunners majority shareholder Kroenke and chief executive Ivan Gazidis Monday to discuss his future before his contract expires next month.



Suggestions that Arsenal may insist on hiring a director of football to work with Wenger had sparked claims the Frenchman was considering ending his 21-year reign.



But after leading Arsenal to an impressive 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Premier League champions Chelsea with Kroenke watching from the stands Saturday, Wenger had hinted he was willing to stay.



Wenger, who has won three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups with the Gunners, attended an Arsenal board meeting Tuesday when the contract was expected to have been rubber-stamped.

