Time to move on: Mahrez asks to leave Leicester

Riyad Mahrez, one of the inspirations behind Leicester City's fairy-tale Premier League title triumph, has told the club he wants to leave, he said in a statement released Tuesday.



A source close to Mahrez told AFP the Algeria winger would only leave Leicester for a "big club" and had not yet received any offers.



Mahrez, voted the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year last season, said the timing of his departure had been agreed with chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha last year.



The slippery left-footed winger produced a series of stunning displays last season, scoring 17 goals and forming a devastating attacking tandem with Jamie Vardy as Leicester pulled off a sensational 5,000-1 title win.

