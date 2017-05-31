Tuchel out despite Dortmund success

Borussia Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel has left the club, the Bundesliga side confirmed Tuesday, denying that the departure was sparked by a public spat with the club's chief executive.



Relations between Tuchel and Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke have become publicly strained since a bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus on April 11 .



Tuchel had complained that neither he nor his shell-shocked players were consulted on the decision to go ahead with the match against Monaco less than 24 hours after the attack.



According to German daily Bild, Tuesday's meeting to decide Tuchel's future lasted just 21 minutes when he was told his fate by Watzke and sports director Michael Zorc at the team hotel.

...