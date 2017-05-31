Rashford selection not driven by Mourinho, says England's Southgate

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho did not influence Gareth Southgate's decision to call up striker Marcus Rashford for games against Scotland and France in June, the England manager said.



Rashford, who broke into England's senior squad last year, was scheduled to play in June's Under-21 European Championships in Poland but Mourinho said it made "no sense" for him to play at that level.



Southgate was full of praise for the 19-year-old Rashford after he helped United win the League Cup and Europa League.

