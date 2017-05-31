Football: Bartra opens up about Dortmund bus bomb

Marc Bartra has opened up for the first time about the April 11 bomb attack which blasted the Borussia Dortmund team bus and left the defender with a fractured wrist.



The 26-year-old defender and a policeman, who was stunned by the blast, were the casualties when three bombs rocked the Dortmund bus on the way to a Champions League home quarter-final last month.



The first-leg tie was postponed and replayed less than 24 hours after the blasts as the stunned Dortmund team lost 3-2 with Bartra recovering in hospital after surgery on a fractured wrist.



Bartra admits wondering if his career was over, but was back playing a month later and was in the Dortmund team which won Saturday's German Cup final by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Berlin.

...