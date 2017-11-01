Abject Chelsea thumped by AS Roma

Stephan El Shaarawy struck twice, including the fastest goal of this season's Champions League after just 39 seconds, to help thrust AS Roma to the top of their Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea Tuesday.



Not for the first time this season, Chelsea again looked uncharacteristically disorganized at the back as Diego Perotti thrashed home a third after 63 minutes to move Roma on to eight points, one clear of Chelsea, who slip to second.



PSG have 12 points from four games and lead Bayern Munich -- who also qualified for the next round by beating Celtic 2-1 away -- by three points.



The result leaves United top of Group A on 12 points while CSKA Moscow and Basel each have six with Benfica still without a point.

