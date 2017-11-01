Kane set to return against Real

Mauricio Pochettino is confident Harry Kane will be fit for Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League showdown with Real Madrid after the England striker took part in training Tuesday.



Kane missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United with a hamstring injury but showed no visible sign of discomfort during a light session at Tottenham's training base in north London.



Pochettino is hopeful that Kane, who has 13 club goals this season, will be ready to start against the European champions.



Tottenham are level on seven points with Real Madrid in Group H after the sides shared a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this month.



After losing their last two games against Manchester United in the Premier League and West Ham United in the League Cup, Pochettino's side go into Wednesday's match aiming to reestablish some momentum.



Even if Kane doesn't play, Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen believes they can match Madrid.



If Pochettino opts to keep Kane on the sidelines, at least he can welcome Dele Alli back from suspension.

...