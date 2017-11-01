Invincible Guardiola ripping up the record books

Pep Guardiola takes his swaggering Manchester City side to the home of Italian league leaders Napoli Wednesday knowing a win will guarantee qualification for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.



City, unbeaten this season, notched an eighth Premier League win Saturday that keeps them five points clear of nearest challengers.



Guardiola's free-scoring side have won 13 games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in their past 21 outings – two new club records.



They are riding high at the top of Champions League Group F with three wins from three, knowing victory against Napoli would see them qualify for the knockout round.



The Belgian believes both sides will show signs of fatigue after a tough campaign, with City having played 16 games this season and Napoli 12 .

