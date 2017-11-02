Alli sinks Real as Tottenham, City into last 16

Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered one of their worst European defeats as Dele Alli scored twice in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 victory at Wembley Wednesday to put the London club into the last 16 .



Manchester City's all-conquering season reached new peaks as Sergio Aguero became the club's all-time top scorer with a decisive goal in a thrilling 4-2 victory at Napoli that secured their place in the last 16 .



After Jorginho equalized with a penalty just after the hour, Aguero's predatory instincts ensured City were not to be denied in their bid to become the first English team to win a European match in Napoli's forbidding San Paolo Stadium. Raheem Sterling sealed the magnificent win in injury time, leaving City, now unbeaten in 22 matches, on a perfect 12-point haul in Group F while Napoli face elimination on just three points in third place.

...