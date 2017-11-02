United fans to meet with Mourinho over rising tensions

Manchester United fans have invited manager Jose Mourinho to discuss his concerns around the atmosphere at Old Trafford after apparent tensions surfaced in recent games.



Mourinho has regularly spoken about the Old Trafford atmosphere since joining the club but support for players is a new issue.



Mourinho's men rode their luck after taking the lead against Benfica through Mile Svilar's own goal, with Daley Blind told to take the spot-kick that wrapped up a 2-0 win rather than Lukaku – now without a club goal since Sept. 30 .



Mourinho defended his decision to order Blind to take the penalty.

...