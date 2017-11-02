‘Gabi and 10 Ghosts’: Atletico face Euro crisis

Atletico Madrid, despite twice coming within inches of Champions League glory in the last four years, have experienced an emphatic fall from grace this season and are on the brink of a humiliating exit from the group stage.



Tuesday the 55,000 fans packed into the shiny new Wanda Metropolitano stadium groaned with frustration as Atletico wasted chance after chance to grab a winning goal against the Azerbaijani side, even after the visitors had forward Pedro Henrique sent off with half around an hour remaining.



Atletico's shaky backline is the most remarkable aspect of their decline. They had the strongest defensive record in four of the previous five seasons in La Liga and two years ago conceded fewer than one goal every two games, but now they are making the most elementary mistakes.

