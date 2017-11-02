Roma make peace with the Champions League

The Champions League has often spelt trouble for AS Roma in recent seasons but their 3-0 win over Chelsea went a long way toward mending their previously unhappy relationship with the competition. Roma had won three of their previous 19 matches in the competition before Tuesday's game.



Roma lead Group C with eight points from four games and are one win away from a place in the last 16 .



Coach Luciano Spalletti also departed despite guiding them to second place in Serie A with a record points haul last season and was replaced by Eusebio Di Francesco, who had no previous experience coaching a big club.



But the 48-year-old has galvanized the team and the players have adapted quickly to his 4-3-3 formation.

