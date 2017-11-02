'Legend' Aguero hits record goal as Man City reach last 16

Sergio Aguero became Manchester City's all-time record scorer and was described as "a legend" by coach Pep Guardiola whose side booked their place in the Champions League last-16 with a 4-2 win at Napoli Wednesday.



Lorenzo Insigne had opened for Napoli after 21 minutes with defender Nicolas Otamendi pulling City level on 35 minutes.



Napoli started brightly with captain Hamsik and Mertens both having early shots on goal but Ederson cleared.



The hosts were clearly shaken by the Algerian defender's departure, Arguero went close for City with a deflected shot but defender Otamendi quickly headed in the equalizer after 34 minutes.



After Aguero's headline-grabbing strike, Sterling got the fourth in the dying minutes following a Kevin De Bruyne cross as Napoli suffered their first loss at home to a Premier League team.

