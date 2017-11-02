Liverpool learning to break teams down, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side are learning to deal with ultra-defensive teams who set out to frustrate them after a second successive 3-0 victory.



The Reds beat Slovenian side Maribor on Wednesday to consolidate their position at the top of Champions League Group E in a game that had many parallels with Saturday's match against Huddersfield.



Both saw the Anfield visitors adopt deep-lying 5-4-1 formations that nullified their opponents in frustrating opening periods, both featured a missed penalty and both saw Liverpool score early in the second half to set up ultimately comfortable wins.



Deployed on the right wing, the former Chelsea player has benefited from being able to cut inside and Klopp is delighted with the progress he is making.

...