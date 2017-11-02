What's going wrong at Chelsea?

Antonio Conte's Chelsea turned the Premier League title race into a procession in his first season, but worrying cracks are appearing that threaten to fatally undermine the current campaign.



The Stamford Bridge club accrued 93 points -- the second-highest tally in the Premier League era -- to finish seven points clear of nearest challengers Tottenham Hotspur and a whopping 15 ahead of Manchester City in 2016-2017 .



But this term they are nine points adrift of pacesetters Manchester City, with three defeats already -- they only suffered five losses in the whole of last season.



Perhaps most gallingly of all, striker Romelu Lukaku chose Manchester United over a return to his former club.



Chelsea have been widely criticised for allowing defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic to join former boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.



Last season's player of the year Eden Hazard missed the first few weeks of the season, while Kante has not featured for the club in October.

...