Salah out of Egypt squad for World Cup qualifier in Ghana

Mohammed Salah will miss Egypt's final World Cup qualifier against Ghana this month to focus on Liverpool's domestic and European campaigns, the Egyptian soccer federation said Thursday.



The Nov. 12 match against Ghana could be a valuable test for how the team performs without Salah, who has five of the seven goals scored by the team and ensured qualification with a game to spare with a penalty strike in injury time against the Republic of Congo on Oct. 8 .



Egypt lost to Ghana 6-1 when the two last met in the west African nation, a defeat that wrecked Egypt's chances of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

