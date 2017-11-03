Is Spanish clubs’ golden era in Europe ending?

Spanish teams have ruled with an iron fist in Europe for the last few years but a disappointing round of results in the Champions League has left the media wondering if this dominant era might be grinding to a halt.



Double Champions League holders Real Madrid suffered their first group stage defeat in five years after being humbled 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday, while Liga leaders Barcelona were unable Tuesday to beat an Olympiakos side that are floundering domestically.



Last season Real Madrid became the first team to successfully defend the competition since it was changed to the Champions League in 1992, swatting Juventus aside to win the final 4-1, but were outplayed by Tottenham days after losing to La Liga debutants Girona.

...