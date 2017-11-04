Five duels to watch for in Bayern-Dortmund clash

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund host leaders Bayern Munich in the clash of the Bundesliga heavyweights Saturday with three points separating the teams.



Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season with 31 goals, one more than Lewandowski, who took the 2015/16 title with 30 goals.



Both have scored 10 goals in as many league games this season.



However, Aubameyang is currently in a goal drought, failing to score in his last four games.



Yarmolenko vs. ComanBoth wingers have pace to burn with Dortmund's Andriy Yarmolenko clocking 32.8 kph (9.1 meters per second) while Bayern's Kingsley Coman can hit 34.7 kph (9.6 meters per second)



After starting his Dortmund career with a bang after signing from Dynamo Kiev in August, Yarmolenko has struggled somewhat in recent weeks.



He has still provided two goals and three assists in his six league games.

...