Top five set searing pace in Serie A; basement sides struggle

For the last few seasons, Serie A has turned into a repetitive story of Juventus charging away from the rest of the field with either AS Roma and Napoli in futile pursuit.



This season, however, is proving refreshingly different, and not because Juventus have slackened.



Leaders Napoli (31 points) have dropped only two points while second-placed Inter (29), as well as Juventus and fourth-placed Lazio (both 28), have won nine games out of 11 and fifth-placed Roma eight out of 10 .



Roma were beaten at home by Inter Milan and Napoli, while Napoli's clash at home to Inter ended goalless.

...