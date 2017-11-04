UEFA charges Marseille’s Evra for kicking fan

Marseille's Patrice Evra was handed an initial one-match ban by UEFA Friday prior to a disciplinary hearing following his sending off for launching a karate-style kick at a fan's head before a Europa League match against Vitoria Guimaraes.



Evra was confronted by a group of supporters who had managed to get out of an area in the Afonso Henriques ground reserved for around 500 Marseille fans.



Garcia, however, strongly criticized the fan who taunted the 81-time capped Evra at the compact Portuguese stadium.



Cantona, who was 28 years old at the time, was banned for eight months by the English Football Association and he was also stripped of the France captaincy by then-coach Aime Jacquet.

...