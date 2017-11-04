Bayern plot more Dortmund woe as Lewandowski returns

Robert Lewandowski is set to return to action for Bayern Munich this weekend as they look to score an important victory over troubled title rivals Borussia Dortmund.



Under successor Jupp Heynckes, the champions have won six games out of six. They have overturned Dortmund's five-point advantage to claim top spot in the Bundesliga, notched up league and cup victories over RB Leipzig and secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.



Peter Bosz's side have won just one of their last six games, dropping to second after defeats to both RB Leipzig and Hanover 96 .



Under-fire coach Bosz, however, has claimed that he sees Saturday's fixture against Bayern as an opportunity.



Lose Saturday, and they will find themselves six points behind Bayern in the table.

...