Guardiola: Man City aren’t new Invincibles

Pep Guardiola has promised Arsene Wenger that Manchester City have no chance of emulating his Arsenal team's 2003/04 record of completing a Premier League season unbeaten.



City are unbeaten after 10 games of the league season, but Wenger has suggested it will be difficult for them to match his side's achievement and City boss Guardiola agrees with the Arsenal manager.



City have not lost any of their 16 competitive games this season, winning 14 of them and beating Wolverhampton Wanderers on penalties after a draw in the League Cup.



They sit five points clear at the top of the table, but Guardiola played down Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's suggestion that City are on course for the title.



Guardiola believes City should be wary not just of Sanchez, but also of Mesut Ozil, another point in a three-pronged attack that also features Alexandre Lacazette.

...