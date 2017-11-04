Mourinho testifies in court before Chelsea reunion

Just 48 hours before this weekend's Premier League clash with Chelsea, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appeared in a Madrid court Friday to testify in front of a judge regarding charges surrounding tax evasion to the tune of 3.3 million euros ($3.8 million) between 2011 and 2012 .



The case relates to the Portuguese manager's image rights when he was head coach of Real Madrid. Mourinho is alleged to have not declared taxable income of 1.6 million euros in 2011 and 1.7 million euros in 2012 .

...