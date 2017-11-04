City set the standard for United at Chelsea

Jose Mourinho returns to his old club Chelsea Sunday with his Manchester United trailing leaders Manchester City by five points and the challenge against the champions will be a major indicator of his team's ability to close the gap.



Last week, though, United came through another test – beating Tottenham 1-0 at Old Trafford and a 2-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League in midweek has helped to dispel any talk of United losing their way.



But the challenge against the champions Sunday is for United to show that they can replicate the confident and businesslike win that City showed a month ago.



At Anfield, United's midfield sat deep and rarely advanced in numbers.

...