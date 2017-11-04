Stuttering Madrid look for confidence boost against Las Palmas

The team were booed off the pitch by a sparse crowd after their 3-1 home defeat to Deportivo La Coruna last week and in another setback have lost leading striker Jonathan Viera to a hamstring injury.



Their visit should be the perfect tonic for a Madrid side who have looked a shadow of the team that conquered all last season and which made such a convincing start to this campaign by outclassing Barcelona and Manchester United in the Spanish and European Super Cups.



Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has managed only one goal in the league this season, but perhaps more worrying for Zidane is the team's apparent lack of fighting spirit, which helped Madrid come back so often in 2016-17 .

...