Egypt’s Al-Ahly fans in a frenzy ahead of Wydad final in Morocco

Fever pitch has reached such a tipping point in Egypt ahead of Al-Ahly's bid to win a record-extending ninth African Champions League crown that students are even skipping lectures to watch the team.



Millions of Egyptian fans are expected to watch the clash, including Ahmad Abu Saada, a student prepared to travel all the way to Morocco in order to cheer on the "Cairo Red Devils".



Almost 50,000 fans are expected at the sold-out match.



Al-Ahly's 2013 cup-winning coach, Mohammed Youssef, said the Egyptians always rise to the big occasion, as their record of eight victories in 10 finals attests.

...