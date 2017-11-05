Qatar to use foreign police officers during 2022

Police officers from different countries will be on Qatar's streets during the 2022 World Cup in an effort to prevent hooliganism, a senior security officer for the tournament has said.



Major Ali Mohammed Al-Ali, deputy executive director for security with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the body overseeing the tournament, also predicted that Qatar would deliver "the safest World Cup in the world".



Some 1.3 million fans are expected to visit Qatar -- the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East -- equivalent to half the country's population.

...