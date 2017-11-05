Man City brush off Arsenal to continue winning streak

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger clearly felt his best hope of halting City's run of wins in all competitions was to keep men behind the ball and try to eliminate space for City's prolific attack.



Arsenal were just about managing to stay in the game and on the stroke of halftime City keeper Ederson needed to be at his most alert to get down and keep out a well-struck effort from Aaron Ramsey.



City restored their two-goal lead when David Silva, in what replays suggested was an offside position, collected a pass from Fernandinho and slipped the ball to substitute Gabriel Jesus for a simple tap-in.

...