Zentner kicks invisible ball; Bayern takes top

Under head coach Jupp Heynckes, who started on Oct. 9 after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked, Bayern have won all of their last seven games.



However, the truth is Bayern have comfortably seen off their main league rivals in the last week.



They have a four-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig, who Bayern beat 2-0 in Munich last Saturday, while Dortmund now trail Munich by six points in third.



In Bayern's six remaining league games this year only Hanover 96, who shocked Dortmund 4-2 last weekend, can realistically trouble Heynckes' Munich stars.



With world-class goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to return in early 2018 from a fractured foot, the Bundesliga title looks effectively Bayern's to lose.



Luckily for Zentner, Gladbach's Germany striker Lars Stindl failed to capitalize on the mistake and the ball was cleared by Mainz's defence.

...