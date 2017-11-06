Brendan Rodgers proud of his record-breaking Celtic ‘Bhoys’

The Scottish champions eclipsed the Celtic team of Willie Maley who went 62 league games unbeaten – pre-League Cup while the Scottish Cup was not played during World War I – between 1915 and 1917 .



Rodgers's team are now joint-third in UEFA's all-time domestic unbeaten records list, alongside Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.



The 44-year-old Northern Irishman, who has restored his reputation at Celtic after being fired by Liverpool in October 2015, said people may sniff at the level of opposition in Scotland but insisted players had to cope with challenging external factors too.



Rodgers has yet to be beaten by a Scottish side since taking charge at Celtic Park in May 2016 .



Rodgers finished his debut season without defeat as he led Celtic to a domestic treble.

...