Marseille hit five, Balotelli sent off in Nice win

Evra, 36, was not involved in the game at the Velodrome having been suspended by his club for aiming a karate kick at the head of one of his team's own supporters prior to Thursday's Europa League defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes.



Earlier, Mario Balotelli scored the only goal of the game as Nice beat Dijon 1-0, only for his afternoon to be marred when he was sent off late on. The Italian striker then converted a penalty five minutes from halftime after a foul on Alassane Plea in the area for his sixth league goal of the campaign.



He was then sent off for the third time in Ligue 1 since moving to Nice at the start of last season, receiving a straight red card for chopping down Dijon defender Cedric Yambere from behind with a minute left.



Balotelli remonstrated with the fourth official as he went off but Nice held on to end a run of four successive league defeats and six consecutive losses in all competitions.

...