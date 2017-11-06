Juventus close gap as Napoli, Inter held

Juventus closed the gap at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over bottom club Benevento Sunday as Chievo held leaders Napoli and Inter Milan drew 1-1 with Torino.



Napoli drew 0-0 in Verona and have 32 points from 12 games, one point ahead of Juventus who move ahead of Inter, now another point back in third.



Napoli – after falling 4-2 to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek – dropped two points at Chievo, while Inter came from behind to draw with Torino.



Inter remain clear of fourth-placed Lazio, however, after the capital club had their match against Udinese in Rome called off at the Stadio Olimpico Sunday afternoon because of heavy rain.

...