Ahed beat Islah 6-0, keep pressure on Safa

Defending champions Ahed stayed in touch with leaders Safa following a 6-0 thrashing of newly promoted Al-Islah Sunday in matchday 7 of the Lebanese Premier League.



Mohammad Kadouh added to the rout on 62 minutes, tapping in from point blank after Kouyate's shot was parried by Islah goalkeeper Radwan Kassab.



Ibrahima Diop completed the scoring for a rampant Ahed, running through on goal and calmly finishing as the holders moved to within one point of leaders Safa.



The win leaves Nejmeh firmly in the title hunt with 13 points and in third place.

...