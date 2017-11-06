Real roll over Las Palmas to calm crisis talk

Real Madrid quietened crisis talk after back-to-back defeats as Marco Asensio added to his collection of wonder strikes in a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu Sunday.



However, it was another off night for Madrid's strikers as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were held scoreless as Casemiro, Isco and 21-year-old Asensio provided the killer touch.



Benzema has been fiercely criticized for his role as Real lost to promoted Girona last weekend and at Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Wednesday.



Girona moved into the top half of the table by backing up their stunning upset of Real Madrid last weekend by edging out Levante 2-1 in the lunchtime kickoff.

...