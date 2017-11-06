Jury selection begins in FIFA corruption trial

Jury selection began Monday in the FIFA bribery trial of three South American ex-officials, two and a half years after U.S. prosecutors unveiled the largest graft scandal in the history of world soccer.



U.S. prosecutors announced the indictments on May 27, 2015, lifting the lid on a quarter of a century of endemic corruption in the heart of FIFA, soccer's governing body.



In the dock is former FIFA vice president Juan Angel Napout, 59, and Manuel Burga, who led soccer in Peru until 2014 and once served as a FIFA development committee member.



If convicted by the jury, they will be sentenced by Judge Pamela Chen.



Chen last month sentenced the first two of those who have pleaded guilty, jailing Guatemalan ex-soccer official Hector Trujillo to eight months and British-Greek accountant Costas Takkas to 15 months.

...