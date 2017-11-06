Egypt coach defends tactics, selections before last qualifer

Despite the long-awaited qualification, Cuper has been widely criticized in Egypt for his cautious tactics and heavy reliance on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.



Egyptian football officials side with Cuper, the coach since 2015, and have pledged to keep him through the World Cup in Russia next year.



"Sometimes, I myself make a wrong assessment and it's possible that Egypt could have qualified for the World Cup with a different coach ... my abilities may have their limitations, and with another coach you could have played better, braver, and attacked more".



To criticism that he has relied heavily on overseas-based players, Cuper said he's tried 50 players in his 2 ½-year tenure, and he and his staff have tirelessly watched domestic games with a view to recruiting new talent.

