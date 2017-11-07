German head of video referee system sacked

Bundesliga fans are demanding the end of video assistant referee testing in Germany as the system's German league chief was replaced Monday amid accusations of influencing matches.



The VAR system sparked serious accusations Sunday that ultimately cost Hellmut Krug, the head of the VAR system in Cologne, his role.



It often takes minutes for decisions to be made, which leads to disgruntlement at Bundesliga grounds when the ref signals that the VAR is checking a situation.



The 3-3 draw between Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin Sunday is a good example as two first-half goals for hosts Wolfsburg were disallowed by the VAR, sat in Cologne, which incensed home fans.



Former Germany international Stefan Effenberg said the Bundesliga should copy the example of American Football, where decisions in the National Football League are clearly articulated to spectators by the referee.



As expected, the head of the DFB is one of the few remaining fans of the system.

...