Goal drought still plagues Ronaldo, Suarez and Griezmann

Lionel Messi is out on his own at the top of the Liga scoring charts, well ahead of the usually prolific trio of Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo, who all endured another frustrating weekend.



Barcelona's Suarez, top scorer two seasons ago, extended his run without a goal to five games in all competitions following a lifeless display in the 2-1 win over Sevilla Saturday as Paco Alcacer scored twice to keep Barcelona four points clear at the top.



Suarez is 22nd, Griezmann 37th and Ronaldo down at 70th. Ronaldo's strike partner Karim Benzema has scored just two goals all season.

