West Ham sack Bilic, Moyes favorite for vacant spot

West Ham sacked manager Slaven Bilic Monday after a poor run of results that have left the club languishing in the Premier League's relegation zone, with David Moyes the favorite replace him.



Bilic, who also played for West Ham, is the fourth Premier League managerial casualty of the season following the departures of Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer, Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare and Everton's Ronald Koeman.



West Ham said an announcement on a new manager is due to be made over the coming days, with former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes widely expected to take over.



West Ham have just two wins from 11 Premier League games, leaving them languishing just above bottom club Crystal Palace and Swansea.

...