International break halts Safa momentum

With a third of the season played and sitting pretty atop of the standings, the international break couldn't have come at a worse time for high-flying Safa. The Beirut club lead the way in the Lebanese Premier League with 14 points, one clear of capital rivals Ahed and Nejmeh after seven games.



The vast summer investment of Nejmeh, Ahed and Ansar had rendered Safa little more than an afterthought in the title picture.



New arrivals Mohammad Jaafar and Syrian Mohammad al-Marmour have integrated seamlessly into the Safa midfield that has already churned out nine goals this term.

