West Ham hands David Moyes another chance in Premier League

Moyes didn't last a year at any of his previous three clubs -- Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland -- in a bruising period since 2013 that tarnished the reputation of a manager once regarded as among the best in British soccer.



His relative success at Everton from 2002-13 has persuaded West Ham to give Moyes another opportunity at the highest level, despite the likelihood of fan disgruntlement at the appointment.



The fact that the 54-year-old Moyes has taken charge of 499 games in the Premier League -- only three managers have had more -- counted in his favor as West Ham looked for a replacement for Slaven Bilic, who was fired Monday after 2 and a half years in charge.



After leaving Everton, Moyes lasted only 10 months as Alex Ferguson's hand-picked replacement at United before getting fired.



Then came a 10-month spell at Sunderland, during which he failed to keep the team in top division.

...