Croatia need Modric at best for playoff

Croatia needs Luka Modric to get back to his best.



Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has often rotated Modric out of the lineup before international games, knowing that Croatia is heavily dependent on the midfielder and that he rarely gets a break while with the national team.



Croatia also needed to go through a playoff to make it to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, eliminating Iceland 2-0 on aggregate. They didn't make it to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but Croatia were in Germany in 2006, when the young Modric played two games as a substitute in the group stages.



Modric quickly established himself as one of Croatia's most important players.

...