Is the Premier League race over? Not so fast

Manchester City's eight-point advantage after 11 games is leading to talk of the Premier League title race being over in November, but as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho noted, English football has a habit of throwing up surprises.



It is undeniable that City are currently playing with such a verve and effectiveness that it is hard to imagine them losing three games and allowing their rivals, whether it be United, Spurs or Chelsea, into the race.



Romelu Lukaku's goal drought has had a bigger impact given the absence of an alternative central striker and the return of Ibrahimovic, who had scored 17 goals in 28 Premier League games before his knee ligament injury, would give Mourinho another option.



As Mourinho says, there is a lot of football left to be played.

