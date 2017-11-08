Moyes appointment a leap of faith by West Ham owners

David Moyes begins his new job as West Ham United manager intent on reviving his floundering career by resuscitating a club mired in relegation trouble.



Many observers view the 54-year-old former Everton manager as fortunate to get another chance to prove himself after being sacked from his past three jobs at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season after losing 26 of his 38 games in charge.



British newspapers reported that Moyes' case has been pushed by West Ham's director of player recruitment, Tony Henry, who worked with the Scot at Everton where he forged his reputation as a manager capable enough in his 11 years in charge to attract Manchester United when Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 .



Like Crystal Palace, who earlier this term turned to another seasoned manager in 70-year-old Roy Hodgson, the Hammers believe Moyes has the Premier League nous to turn their fortunes around.

