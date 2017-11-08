Gulf Cup sets deadline on boycott decisions

Gulf Cup organizers have given Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain a Nov. 13 deadline to say if they will boycott December's tournament in Qatar.



The tournament could still go ahead without them but only if Kuwait takes part, he added.



To add to the uncertainty surrounding a tournament set to begin in just over 40 days, Kuwait's football association remains suspended by FIFA and it is unclear if its team can take part in the Cup.



The tournament, played every two years, was originally meant to be hosted by Kuwait in 2016 but was moved to Qatar because of the FIFA ban.

