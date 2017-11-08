UN labor body drops case against World Cup host Qatar after reform promise

The International Organization for Labour (ILO) on Wednesday dropped a case against Qatar over its treatment of foreign workers that had overshadowed the wealthy Gulf state's preparations to host the 2022 World Cup.



Human rights groups, long critical of Qatar's treatment of its mostly Asian foreign workers, welcomed the agreement but said Doha must now follow up its pledges with firm action.



Qatar's labor minister Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi told the ILO forum on Wednesday the government was working to achieve decent work conditions for domestic and migrant workers and had established committees on labor disputes.



Qatar also drew praise for its reform plans.

...