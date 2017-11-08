Blood and guts won't be enough for Italy, says De Rossi

Italy midfield Daniele De Rossi thinks the old cliches about giving 110 percent and asking for the backing of the supporters did not apply to their World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden.



Italy face a two-leg playoff against Sweden after finishing second behind Spain in their group and their poor recent form has left the public and media looking ahead to the tie with a sense of trepidation.



De Rossi, who has won 116 caps for Italy and played at the last three World Cups, said the idea of not qualifying had not crossed his mind.

...