Asian Cup-bound Lebanon face Singapore

Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic is expected to ring the changes for Thursday's encounter as his charges aim to return from Hong Kong Tuesday with the point required to rubberstamp their place in the Asian Cup.



They top Group B with 10 points from four matches, five points ahead of second-placed Hong Kong.



Contrary to high-flying Lebanon, Singapore are rooted to the bottom of Group E with two points and the side face a must-win match against Bahrain Tuesday.



It is good for the coach to try to mix his team, to try some new players, Radulovic said.



I don't think he [Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy] will play his full team against us but each game you can learn some good things".

