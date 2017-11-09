Croatia out to maintain perfect playoff record for qualification

The Croatians have won all four of their playoffs to reach either World Cup or European Championship tournaments in the past and have advanced to 9 out of 11 major finals as an independent nation.



Thursday's home leg against the Greeks comes after a turbulent year in which Croatia were dislodged from the top of Group I by Iceland halfway through the qualifying campaign and sacked coach Ante Cacic last month ahead of a crucial 2-0 win over Ukraine in their final match.



Should either miss the first leg, German coach Michael Skibbe is likely to deploy either Kyriakos Papadopoulos or Panagiotis Retsos, with Kostas Manolas suspended for the first leg over a fair play violation.

